Wattsburg Schools return to in-person learning Wednesday

Wattsburg Area School District returned to in-person learning Wednesday after closing and switching to virtual learning before Thanksgiving.

The school district temporarily moved to virtual learning due to pandemic-related staffing shortages, along with a rise in covid cases.

Superintendent Ken Berlin says the district’s priority is to keep students in school every day to the fullest extent possible.

Additional custodial staff, bus drivers, substitute teachers, and support personnel has been hired since Nov. 15th.

