What to know about the UPMC COVID-19 vaccine registration

If you meet the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Phase 1a criteria, you can now register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from UPMC.

In Phase 1a, people 65 and older and people ages 16-64 with medical conditions that put them at risk of COVID-19 complications are eligible for the vaccine.

Vaccine supply from the state and federal government is still limited, but by registering now, we can contact you about scheduling an appointment when vaccine is available.

A phone option is also available for anyone who does not have access to online services or technology.

Please note: UPMC are asking that only people who meet Pennsylvania’s criteria for Phase 1a register at this time.

Click here to register now for a COVID-19 vaccine from UPMC.