Where can I get my kids vaccinated for covid locally?

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Now that the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for kids 5-11, places locally are beginning to offer vaccinations.

Last week, UPMC and AHN Saint Vincent began vaccinating school-aged kids 5-11.

AHN: Parents of AHN patients can now make vaccination appointments for kids 5-11 at the following locations:

Albion Family Medicine

Central Erie Primary Care

Edinboro Medical Center

Elk Valley Medical Center

Glenwood Primary Care

McClelland Family Practice

Medical Group of Corry

Union City Family Practice

Westminster Family Practice

Health + Wellness Pavilions East and West

Millcreek Family Practice

Peninsula Family Medicine

Saint Vincent Family Medicine Center

Established patients of these practices can get the vaccine at their regular office visits or schedule vaccine-only appointments by calling their practice.

Saint Vincent Family Medicine offers appointments at a special clinic for the general public. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the practice at 814-454-4484. Adult vaccines are also available at these locations.

AHN will hold mass vaccination clinics Sept. 13th & 20th at the McGarvey Learning Center at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital — 232 West 25th Street, Erie. You can register at AHN.org, via MyChart or by calling 814-CONNECT.

UPMC: Parents of patients at UPMC can schedule an appointment online or by calling UPMC CCP – Erie at 814-877-8750 or UPMC CCP – West Millcreek at 814-877-5424.

LECOM: Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 9th, LECOM Institute for Successful Aging will begin vaccinating kids 5-11. LECOM will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Tuesday and Friday at the LECOM Center for Health and Aging — 3910 Schaper Avenue, Erie.

For questions, scheduling and more, call 814-812-9851 or 814-812-9848 or email Vaccineinfo@lecomslc.org.

