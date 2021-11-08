Where can I get my kids vaccinated for covid locally?

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Now that the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for kids 5-11, places locally are beginning to offer vaccinations.
Last week, UPMC and AHN Saint Vincent began vaccinating school-aged kids 5-11.
AHN: Parents of AHN patients can now make vaccination appointments for kids 5-11 at the following locations:
- Albion Family Medicine
- Central Erie Primary Care
- Edinboro Medical Center
- Elk Valley Medical Center
- Glenwood Primary Care
- McClelland Family Practice
- Medical Group of Corry
- Union City Family Practice
- Westminster Family Practice
- Health + Wellness Pavilions East and West
- Millcreek Family Practice
- Peninsula Family Medicine
- Saint Vincent Family Medicine Center
Established patients of these practices can get the vaccine at their regular office visits or schedule vaccine-only appointments by calling their practice.
Saint Vincent Family Medicine offers appointments at a special clinic for the general public. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the practice at 814-454-4484. Adult vaccines are also available at these locations.
AHN will hold mass vaccination clinics Sept. 13th & 20th at the McGarvey Learning Center at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital — 232 West 25th Street, Erie. You can register at AHN.org, via MyChart or by calling 814-CONNECT.
UPMC: Parents of patients at UPMC can schedule an appointment online or by calling UPMC CCP – Erie at 814-877-8750 or UPMC CCP – West Millcreek at 814-877-5424.
LECOM: Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 9th, LECOM Institute for Successful Aging will begin vaccinating kids 5-11. LECOM will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Tuesday and Friday at the LECOM Center for Health and Aging — 3910 Schaper Avenue, Erie.
For questions, scheduling and more, call 814-812-9851 or 814-812-9848 or email Vaccineinfo@lecomslc.org.
For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists