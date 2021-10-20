White House rolls out plan to vaccinate children ages five to eleven

The Biden Administration announced a plan to vaccinate children ages five to eleven.

This comes before the FDA’s emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age group.

We spoke with a doctor from one local hospital who has been conducting a vaccination study which includes participants as young as five years old.

Since May, one doctor at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital has been working with young volunteers and parents while testing COVID vaccines on children.

The Biden Administration has a plan to vaccinate children ages five to eleven pending on approval from the FDA.

The administration purchased enough vaccine for more than twenty million children in that age group.

Locally, research is already being done to support emergency use authorization for this younger age group.

“We were approached by Pfizer to begin enrolling children currently five to eleven years old for their study of Pfizer vaccine for COVID and we started enrolling children in June,” said Dr. Anne Zomcik, AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

One doctor from AHN Saint Vincent Hospital has been part of the study since June working with families to give children access to COVID vaccines.

It’s part of a national Pfizer COVID vaccine for children study.

“This vaccine came out in less than a year. They don’t know anything about it, but when you do actually do talk to the doctors and actually do some real digging, the practice behind the MRNA vaccine has been out for twenty years,” said Michael Spellman, Parent.

The FDA has not yet approved COVID vaccines for this younger age category, however school administrators said that this could be beneficial for elementary school students.

“The vaccination is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of COVID-19. So if that does get authorized that will just give us another level of protection for our students and staff,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie School District.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists