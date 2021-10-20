Why are Pennsylvanians not getting vaccinated? New survey lists people’s reasons

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) With Pennsylvania over 70 percent vaccinated and President Joe Biden’s unveiling of plans to begin vaccinating children, the question remains: Why are people choosing to not get a COVID-19 vaccine?

QuoteWizard, the insurance comparison website, looked into Household Pulse Survey with statistics of unvaccinated from the U.S. Census Bureau to find out their concerns.

A total of 1,607,905 people were surveyed from Pennsylvania. In the commonwealth:

52% are worried about side effects

29% don’t believe they need it

28% are waiting to see if it’s safe

45% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines

43% don’t trust the government

People were allowed to choose multiple reasons, which is why the numbers don’t add up to 100 percent.

A total of 37,819,675 U.S. residents were interviewed. Highlights from the national survey:

In September, 57 percent of people say they are concerned about side effects from getting the vaccine.

The number of unvaccinated people who don’t trust the vaccine is 45 percent.

Nearly 19 percent of people don’t think COVID-19 is a threat, down from 21 percent in September.

At 18 percent, people without health coverage have one of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.