Zodiac diner reopens defying state orders

One area business briefly reopened today basing the decision on comments made last week by the County Executive concerning the enforcement of Governor Wolf’s COVID restrictions.

The owner of the 73-year-old Zodiac Diner opened after months of having it’s door closed to customers.

The owner emphasized their implementation of new procedures to ensure customer safety including operating at a 50% capacity which also requires customers to wear masks when entering and placing tables six feet apart.

The diner’s staff will also wear face shields throughout their shifts and thoroughly clean all areas after customers are through.

One employee commented on the decision to reopen.

“All the feedback has been great from the citizens of Erie County so I’m not worried about it yet. Worse case scenario I figured they’ll come in and ask us to close,” said Samantha Wadley, Server at the Zodiac Diner.

Action News learned after this report that upon hearing today’s comments from the county executive, she decided to resume carry out only orders until she receives further guidance from the state.