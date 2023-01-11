A local woman is concerned after purchasing at-home COVID tests with past expiration dates.

Laurie Nicholson said her husband purchased eight at-home testing kits by Flow Flex Tuesday night for her children and family, and she said the first question she asked after they were brought home was “what’s today’s date?”

Nicholson said she noticed a sticker on the packaging saying “please disregard the expiration date stamped on the package.” She added that the package is outdated by two days but the sticker dates the expiration date nine months from now.

She contacted the maker of the tests in California, and they told her the date on the sticker is appropriate. However, she said local pharmacies gave her inconsistent answers.

“Before I even questioned it, I told them what is your recommendation for an expired COVID test? ‘Oh don’t use it,’ or the other pharmacy said ‘go ahead and give it a try, it’s not going to be as reliable.’ I’ve been getting all kinds of different answers,” said Nicholson.

Nicholson added that she is concerned if other brands are extending the shelf life of COVID tests.