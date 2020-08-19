LECOM Health to hold mobile flu clinics throughout Erie County

Flu season will soon be upon us.

The LECOM Center for Health and Aging has announced it will hold mobile flu clinics throughout Erie County in an effort to make the flu vaccine more accessible.

According to LECOM Health, during the 2018-2019 influenza season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates influenza was associated with more than 35.5 million illnesses, more than 16.5 million medical visits, 490,600 hospitalizations and 34,200 deaths. Despite those statistics, less than 50% of U.S. adults receive a flu vaccination each year.

“While the world’s attention is on the Coronavirus, it is important to remember that influenza exists and can be deadly, particularly to high-risk patients,” said James Lin, D.O., president of the LECOM Institute for Successful Aging. “Receiving a flu vaccination can protect against the spread of the virus as well as lessen its severity for those who do contract it.”

High-risk individuals include those 65 and older, children, women who are pregnant or who have recently been pregnant, and individuals with chronic health conditions such as asthma, chronic lung diseases, heart disease and endocrine disorders such as diabetes.

LECOM Center for Health and Aging will host the first mobile flu clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning Aug. 20, at the LECOM Senior Living Center located at 5535 Peach St., Erie.

The mobile flu clinic will also visit Regency at South Shore, 322 Washington Place, Erie, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays beginning Aug. 24.

LECOM Health says additional dates, times and locations will be announced in the future. All insurances are accepted. Both regular dose and high-dose vaccines will be available.

The LECOM Center for Health and Aging says they are also seeking businesses, schools, churches and other organizations interested in hosting a mobile flu clinic at their Erie County locations. There is no fee to host a flu clinic; however, the host chooses either to pay for the vaccination supply outright or to let recipients use their insurance to cover the cost of the shots.

For a full list of upcoming mobile flu clinics or to schedule a mobile flu clinic at your business or organization, call 814-868-3869.

A list of upcoming clinics will also be available on the LECOM Institute for Successful Aging Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lecomisaging.