Health professionals said they are seeing a unique trend in flu cases after there was an earlier-than-usual spike in cases around the Thanksgiving holiday.

The staff at LECOM said people are going the extra mile to remain healthy and should continue to do so, despite declining flu cases.

Jamie Babiak, director of operations of LECOM Institute for Successful Aging, said unique trends have taken place over the last few weeks than what is typically seen during flu season.

“We definitely have seen things trend downward over the past couple of weeks. November, like mid to end of November, was definitely a peak, which is earlier than we’ve seen in past seasons,” Babiak added.

The director believes the early decline is due to an unusually early spike.

“Usually, holiday gatherings are kind of what kick things off for the year so really this is kind of unique, so I don’t know if it’s because we saw it peak earlier in the season and maybe there is more to come,” Babiak continued.

She said another trend taking place is a longer distribution of flu vaccines.

“September and October are definitely our heaviest but it definitely trickled into November and December — probably more than it has in past years. Usually, things cut off strictly right in November-ish, but definitely saw people and still even today coming in for a flu or COVID vaccine,” Babiak explained.

Despite cases dropping, health experts said people should remain vigilant in maintaining good health habits.

“You know we’re kind of sick of the masking. We’re sick of the social distancing,” Babiak said. “Everybody wants to get back to normal, but I also think we’re probably testing a little bit more than we were in years past because we’re testing to find out what respiratory illnesses are out there — maybe flu, COVID or RSV. We’re probably testing for flu a little bit more than we used to also.”

Babiak said people can get a COVID or flu vaccine or test from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and Tuesdays until 7 p.m.