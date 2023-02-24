As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, the students at one charter school wanted to bring history to life.

Robert Benjamin Wiley Community Charter School held a celebration featuring their students. The program included poems, songs, and a drumline. Students honored notable African Americans that are famous and local. The pandemic coordinator said this event is significant and important for the kids.

“Every school who does it, kind of like a lost art or sometimes as time goes on, but these kids are really excited to learn who they are, where they come from. I feel like it is necessary for these kids to just know who they are and what black history is,” said Sharrisse Heidelberg, pandemic coordinator for the school.

After the show, students also read about the significant contributions that African Americans had on our society and got to walk through a wax museum.