Exhibits of inventions from Black inventors makes tour stop at Penn State Behrend

What does an ironing board have in common with a traffic light or a refrigerated truck? They were all created by Black inventors.

In celebration of Black History Month, displays of inventions from Black inventors made a tour stop at Penn State Behrend.

Sponsored by the African-American Inventors and Inventions museum, which is based out of Cleveland, the exhibits travel around the country making presentations of the art, sculpture paintings, and practical machines that sprung from the minds of Black inventors.

The museum was founded in 1998.

Each exhibit includes a patent date, information on the inventor and historical information on how each invention came about.