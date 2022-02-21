Mother and daughter carry on family traditions through bakery

As part of our Black History Month coverage, we spoke with the creators of one minority owned business.

Mother and daughter cafe owners, Thelma Mae Blanks and Mabel Howard, shared the story of their new business and the history of their family.

Despite opening a new business a few months before the pandemic began, the Cafe 710 owners and mother-daughter duo continue to run their very own bakery.

Co-Owner Mabel Howard said that many of their customers have become familiar faces.

“My mom always says product will sell itself. So if you have a good product people will keep coming back. So I have to give part of the credit to the good product,” said Mabel Howard, Co-Owner of Cafe 710.

Howard said it’s product from three generations of bakers.

She said that her grandmother, Maybellene, a mother of 15, taught her children how to serve the public.

Howard’s mother, and the baker of Cafe 710, Thelma Blanks, said that growing up she spent many hours in the kitchen cooking with and learning from her parents.

“When I bake I see my mother. When I barbecue I see my dad because that’s all we did. We did it all together,” said Thelma Blanks, Co-Owner of Cafe 710.

“It has been a tradition. It’s a family thing. It’s a baking thing, and it’s sharing that love with the community that we’re able to do with Cafe 710,” said Howard.

Blanks makes a variety of breads, cakes, and other baked goods including a crowd favorite, her banana peanut butter chocolate bread.

Howard said that along the way life wasn’t always sweet for her family. She said that some of the obstacles that they had to face are not the same as the challenges she deals with today.

“There’s hope for people that would like to start a business, specifically the African American community and specifically women,” said Howard.

Howard said that she believes there are fewer barriers and more opportunities for support.

“If you’re interested in starting a business and creating history and a legacy for your own family, I would say now is the time,” said Howard.