Students at Mercyhurst University discuss Black History Month

All this month, JET 24 Action News is telling the stories of the opportunities and challenges facing African-Americans as part of our coverage of Black History Month.

This week, students at Mercyhurst University weighed in about the future they envision and the lessons learned from past civil rights leaders.

“Pretty much how they represent themselves and how they stand up for themselves, for their generation. They were the people who spoke out and did something to make a difference. I felt like, with my generation, I’m kind of part of that,” said Rondale Smith, a junior at Mercyhurst University.

“I just feel that our generation is becoming a lot more vocal about racial issues. I feel that Black History Month is a great opportunity to do that, to discuss those issues that are happening in our country,” said Briana Kurutz, a junior at Mercyhurst University.

