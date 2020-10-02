City of Erie celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The City of Erie is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Mayor Joe Schember says it’s important to recognize the contributions of both Hispanic and Latino citizens in all Latin American countries, but especially the achievements and contributions of our local Hispanic Americans.

“We’re growing, we’re proud. I remember not too long ago when I sat in this room and watched the first Hispanic Latino person elected to city council, so this brings me back to that moment, a very proud moment,” said Brandy Cortez, Erie Latino Leadership.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs until October 15th.