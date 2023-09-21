Luis Garcia is an international photographer, videographer and brand image consultant at LCG Studios in Erie.

His clients include National Geographic, Adidas, Red Bull, Reebok and others.

He’s from Panama and has traveled the world but now lives in Erie. How did that happen?

“My wife is from Erie. We connected in Honduras. I was working for a client in Honduras. She was on vacation,” said Luis Garcia.

Some of Garcia’s work is now on display at Erie’s Historical Institute of Culture at the New Life and Spirit Revival Center at 315 E. 9th St. They’re images from a festival in Panama.

“Six years ago, my family in my town had a big festival — Dancing with the Devil. It impacted my thoughts for I don’t know, what is this culture? I see sound, color, music, different things impacting my thoughts, but I don’t know what is this culture?” Garcia added.

A Dance of the Devil festival features people dressed in colorful costumes and terrifying masks dancing through the streets.

There are different types of devils, and each one has a different dance and reason for being based on the evangelization of culture.

Mabel Howard runs the Institute of Culture where Garcia’s work is exhibited.

“This is the first time in Erie’s history that the majority of work is focused on People of Color and African American artists,” said Howard.

Garcia also said the images on display will be included in a future coffee table book. How does he like Erie so far?

“We have one year and a month here, I love Erie. It’s a special town. The people are amazing. This art, this culture, it’s special for me right now,” Garcia said.

The Historical Institute of Culture is open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. where you can check out the work of Luis Garcia and other artists. The institute also plans to be part of future Erie Gallery Nights.