Hispanic Heritage Month- Baile Folklorico

A traditional Mexican dance that goes back decades was performed Friday, at the Evergreen Recreation Center.

“What we do is dance Mexican songs, different Mexican songs, and around the world, some of them are from Jalisco,” said Ayelen Dominguez, dancer.

Music, food, games and even Santa were just a few of the things on display at the Rec Center.

This group of colorful dancers transported all who attended into a different dimension.

“The best part has been the beautiful girls with the Ballet Folklórico they are so beautiful in their cute little outfits,” said Sharon Stauth, volunteer.

The Folklórico team has been practicing tirelessly for a few weeks and is now able to showcase their skills.

“We usually practice three weeks sometimes longer and we practice to present to people,” said Dominguez.

For Ayelen Dominguez this day couldn’t have come any sooner.

“When I dance, I love seeing people smile and clap at us for doing our work when I go to places I like seeing all the people there sitting,” said Dominguez.

The 10 year old has been part of the Horace Mann Folklórico dance team since she was in second grade and says she enjoys dancing with her friends.

All those friends will take the stage next on Jan. 4.