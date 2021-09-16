Schember Administration proclaims Sept. 15 – Oct. 15 Hispanic Heritage Month in the City of Erie

The Schember Administration has proclaimed this month as Hispanic Heritage Month in the City of Erie.

This year, there won’t be a festival to celebrate because of covid, but the Schember Administration is encouraging many to observe the month.

The month is a celebration of culture, histories and contributions of residents and their ancestors who came from different parts of Latino countries. Those countries include the Caribbean, Central and South America, Mexico and Spain.

One of the board members of the Erie Latino Leadership Association says the month is about unity and trying to get more Latino communities in Erie involved.

“The Erie Latino Leadership Association, we try to continue to reach out to the Erie community, to get them more involved with the community, feel like they have more of a voice to start trusting the administration so that we can all work together,” said Brandy Cortes, Board Member, Erie Latino Leadership Association.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15.

