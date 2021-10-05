State Rep. Merski to hold ‘Hispanic Heritage’ virtual town hall Thursday

To highlight National Hispanic Heritage Month, state Rep. Bob Merski, D-Erie, is hosting a virtual town hall Thursday evening.

Rep. Merski plans to highlight contributions by Erie residents of Hispanic heritage and discuss issues of importance to them.

“Erie residents of Hispanic heritage have made our community infinitely richer through their diverse multicultural influences and contributions,” Merski said. “Our live online event Oct. 7 will give us a chance to hear from and celebrate some of those residents while also providing a forum to discuss issues of importance, including how Erie can be a more inclusive community.

The virtual town hall will take place at 6 p.m. this Thursday. The event will also be live streamed on Merski’s Facebook page.

Those interested in attending the live online Teams event should send their name and e-mail address to Merski’s office at RepMerski@pahouse.net. They can also call the office at (814) 455-6319.

