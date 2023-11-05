President Biden trailed former President Trump by 3 points in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up ahead of the 2024 presidential election, which is one year away.

In a new CBS News poll published Sunday, 51 percent of respondents said they would cast their ballot for Trump, while 48 percent said they would vote Biden.

When asked how they feel about a potential Biden-Trump 2024 rematch, people who backed Biden said they are nervous and frustrated by the prospect.

The poll reiterates sentiments seen in other surveys this year in which a majority of voters said they would prefer that neither Biden nor Trump win.

When it comes to personal finances, 45 percent said they’d feel better off under a Trump presidency while only 18 percent felt the same if Biden wins. Forty-eight percent said they would be worse off if Biden won.

Those polled also suggested that war was more likely under Biden than Trump, with 49 percent saying the U.S. would increase its chances of partaking in a war compared with 39 percent under Trump.

“Predictions more than a year out tend to look a little different a year later. Don’t take our word for it: Gallup predicted an eight point loss for President Obama only for him to win handedly a year later,” Biden’s campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement to The Hill. “Or a year out from the 2022 midterms when every major outlet similarly predicted a grim forecast for President Biden.”

“Coming off those historic midterms, President Biden’s campaign is hard at work reaching and mobilizing our diverse, winning coalition of voters one year out on the choice between our winning, popular agenda and MAGA Republicans’ unpopular extremism,” Munoz added. “We’ll win in 2024 by putting our heads down and doing the work, not by fretting about a poll.”

The CBS News poll was conducted from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 with a total of 2,636 people participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 2.6 percentage points.

Updated at 6:31 pm.