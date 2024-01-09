Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.) on Tuesday announced he will retire from Congress at the end of the term, capping six years in the lower chamber.

“In 2017, I ran for Congress because I was Ready to Serve Again,” Pence wrote in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “As a former Marine Officer, I approached the job with purpose.”

Pence said his team will focus the remainder of his term “on delivering outstanding constituent services.”

“To the voters in Indiana’s 6th District — it is a privilege and honor to represent you in our Nation’s capital,” he wrote on X.

Pence, 67, was first elected to the House in 2018 to serve Indiana’s 6th Congressional District, which is likely to stay in Republican hands in 2024. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report categorizes the district as “solid Republican,” with a rating of R+19.

Before his time on Capitol Hill, Pence served in the U.S. Marine Corps until he was honorably discharged. He went on to work in the energy distribution industry and worked at a variety of oil companies.

This experience has translated to his committee assignments in the House, where Pence serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and its subcommittees on energy and consumer protection and commerce.

He is the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence and has found himself in recent years involved with his brother’s ongoing tensions with former President Trump.

Greg Pence voted to object to the 2020 electoral votes in Pennsylvania on Jan. 6, 2021, but he stood by his brother in 2022 in the wake of criticism from former President Trump, who was upset Mike Pence said he did not have the authority to overturn the election.

Still, Trump eventually endorsed Greg Pence’s 2022 reelection bid to Congress, saying the congressman worked “hard to reverse Joe Biden’s disastrous record of out-of-control Inflation and restore the respect our Country deserves from abroad.”

The Indiana Republican’s announcement is the latest in a wave of retirements from both parties.