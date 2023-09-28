House Republicans late Thursday night approved legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for fiscal year 2024.

The legislation cleared the chamber in a 220-208 vote. Passing the bill will not help prevent a government shutdown Saturday night, but House GOP leaders are hoping that moving single-subject appropriations bills will help the conference coalesce around a stopgap bill to keep the lights on in Washington beyond the end of the month.

The DHS funding bill includes $91.515 billion in total discretionary spending for the department. The money includes more than $2 billion to build a wall along the southern border, $496 million for 22,000 Border Patrol agents, and upwards of $3.55 billion for custody operations.

Republicans say the bill will provide millions in savings by rejecting funds for electric vehicles and DHS Headquarters consolidation, as well as rejecting Biden administration funding requests for emergency food and shelter for migrants, among other measures.

Republicans are also seeking to expand limitations on visas for temporary workers, both in agriculture and other industries.

But cuts could make it harder for industries like dairy and hospitality to find workers. Many leaders in industries that routinely hire temporary foreign labor have called for an expansion of the H-2A and H-2B programs.

Rafael Bernal contributed.