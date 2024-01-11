Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi hit back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Wednesday, saying the lawmaker was “lying” at a House hearing her father attended Wednesday.

Naomi Biden took aim at Greene over remarks the Georgia congresswoman made saying that Hunter Biden had “fled the scene” of a committee hearing room once Greene started speaking “the truth” about Biden.

“Actually, it appears everyone fled the scene when she started lying,” Naomi Biden wrote on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee markup Wednesday, before the committee advanced a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress for what they claimed was his defiance of a December subpoena.

Fireworks immediately exploded with Hunter Biden’s entry. He sat in the room for a short period as Republicans and Democrats on the panel battled, before abruptly leaving with his entoutage.

Greene was speaking as Biden left the hearing room.

“WOW – Hunter Biden fled the scene when I started exposing the truth behind the Biden Crime Family,” Greene posted on X. “Too bad his daddy can’t save him this time. We have mountains of evidence of Biden family corruption and foreign influence peddling and there will be accountability for these crimes.”

In an interview that aired Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” first lady Jill Biden was asked how she is coping with Republicans’ accusations against her family, notably Hunter.

“I think what they are doing to Hunter is cruel, and I’m really proud of how Hunter has rebuilt his life after addiction,” the first lady said. “I love my son, and it’s hurt my grandchildren.”

At the hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) expressed her heavy displeasure with the president’s son’s visit, asking “who bribed Hunter Biden to be here.”

“You are the epitome of white privilege. Coming in to the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here,” Mace said.

“I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail,” she added.

Both Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) called out Mace after her “white privilege” comment.

“I just want to run it back through to the very beginning, because this is something that I just can’t get over. I just can get over the gentlelady from South Carolina talking about white privilege,” Crockett said later in the hearing. “It was a spit in the face, at least of mine as a Black woman, for you to talk about what white privilege looks like, especially from that side of the aisle.”

“Ya’ll don’t know what white privilege looks like,” she said.