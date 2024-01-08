Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) announced Monday he will retire once his term is up next year.

“Scripture teaches us, ‘For everything there is a season,’ and it became clear to me over the Christmas holiday with much discernment and prayer that the time has come to bring my season in public service to a conclusion,” Bucshon said in a statement.

“Therefore, I will not seek reelection to an eighth term and conclude my service in the House of Representatives at the end of the 118th Congress,” he added.

Bucshon, 61, represents Indiana’s 8th Congressional District and has served in Congress since 2011.

He handily won his most recent reelection bids with more than 65 percent of the vote in 2020 and 2022. The Cook Political Report rates the district as “solid Republican.”

In his statement, Bucshon said that “recent disputes” in Congress have not negatively impacted his view of government.

“Congress — in many cases through very trying times in our history — and I’m honored to be included among their ranks. Recent disputes in Congress and difficulties advancing policy on behalf of the American people have not soured my faith in our Constitutional Republic form of government. In fact, it has strengthened that faith,” he said.

Bucshon serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, where he is also a member of the subcommittees of Health, Energy and Consumer Protection and Commerce.

Bucshon is just the latest House incumbent to announce plans to not seek reelection. At least 11 other Republican lawmakers have revealed they are retiring from the lower chamber and will not be seeking reelection in 2024.