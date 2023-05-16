State Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R), who’s backed by former President Trump, is projected to win Kentucky’s GOP gubernatorial primary, according to The Associated Press.

Cameron’s toughest opponents in the crowded GOP field were former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. He was widely seen as the front-runner in the race and was aided by Trump’s endorsement in a state that the former president won by double digits in 2020.

The state attorney general garnered national attention in 2020 for a breakout speech at the Republican National Convention.

“I think often about my ancestors who struggled for freedom,” Cameron, who is Black, said at the RNC. “I also think about Joe Biden, who says, ‘If you aren’t voting for me, you ain’t Black,’ who argued that Republicans would put us back in chains, who said there is no diversity of thought in the Black community.”

“Mr. Vice President, look at me. I am Black; we are not all the same, sir. I am not in chains. My mind is my own,” he added.

Cameron now faces Gov. Andy Beshear (D) in November’s general election. But Beshear holds a 63 percent approval rating in the state, meaning unseating the Democrat will be no easy feat.