(The Hill) – Former President Trump has sued CNN for defamation in federal court in Florida.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, Trump’s attorneys claimed CNN “has sought to use its massive influence—

purportedly as a “trusted” news source—to defame the Plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and

readers for the purpose of defeating him politically, culminating in CNN claiming credit for

‘[getting] Trump out’ in the 2020 presidential election.”

The former president is seeking $475 million in punitive damages, according to the lawsuit.

Trump first announced his intent to sue the network earlier this summer, saying in a statement he would “also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election.”

DEVELOPING