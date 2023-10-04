Former President Trump’s fraud trial enters its third day Wednesday where parties are continuing to cross-examination of his accountant over business dealings involving some of Trump’s most prime real estate properties.

The trial has grown testy with the judge scolding Trump’s attorneys for dragging out the cross examination. The accountant, who is the government’s first witness, has been on the stand since Monday with dozens more witnesses slated to appear over the trial in coming months.

Follow below for updates from the courtroom in New York.