US wrestler Gable Steveson wins gold in last second of freestyle match, celebrates with signature backflip

(NEXSTAR) – Gable Steveson’s goal was to make a name for himself at the Olympics. With his gold-medal performance on Friday, the U.S. athlete may have done just that.

With only 10 seconds remaining in his match against three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili of Georgia, Steveson came back from an 8-5 deficit to score two more takedowns, including one in the final second, to tip the score 9-8 in his favor.

Steveson was then awarded an additional point after the Georgian team challenged the scoring, which ultimately held up under review, NBC Sports reported.

Before leaving the mat, Steveson celebrated his win with a backflip — a move that’s come to be something of a trademark for the 21-year-old.

“You know, I put on a good show,” Steveson said, per the Associated Press. “People are going to remember the name Gable Steveson.”

Steveson, from Apple Valley, Minnesota, is currently a student and member of the wrestling roster at the University of Minnesota. He’s already a reigning champion of the Pan American Continental, but Friday’s match marks his first gold at his first Olympic Games.

Still, Steveson’s match was probably more of a nail-biter than most fans expected. In the previous three matches leading up to Friday, Steveson hadn’t allowed any of his opponents to score a single point, NBC Sports reported.