Charming and fun are two words that would truly define Wednesday night’s JET Pet!

Bug is an awesome adult neutered male American Bulldog mix. He is about 4.5 years old and weighs about 70 pounds. He was brought to the shelter last year after being found as a stray with his friend Betty. Bug was adopted back in August.

Sadly, he was just returned to the shelter because his family was moving and not able to take him along. As a result, he is looking for a loving new home of his own. Although Bug likes most dogs, some others don’t appreciate his enthusiasm. Bug is extremely affectionate with people and loves attention.

Unfortunately, he is not good with cats or other small animals but would fit well into a home with a tolerant female dog. Bug is looking for an active new home where he will get daily playtime and exercise as well as lots of training to help him learn new tricks and work on his leash manners.

If you are looking for an active dog with loads of personality, come check out Bug or call the Erie Humane Society at 835-8331.