Duffy is a two year old Sheppard mix. He is generally a very well-mannered boy, but he does have his own agenda from time to time.

Duffy will need an adult only home with a strong active owner to provide him with the training and exercise he requires.

He enjoys playing with his canine friends and doesn’t mind cats.

Duffy is neutered, current on all vaccines and just waiting for his perfect match to give him a forever home.