Jet Pet- Gage

Unique and Stunning! Gage is an adult neutered male livestock guardian breed. He is believed to be an Anatolian Shepherd mix. He is about 2-years-old and weighs about 90 pounds.

He was surrendered to the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania because his family was unable to care for him properly. He was being kept in unsanitary conditions and living outdoors. He is now learning what life is like indoors but is still adjusting.

Gage is very sweet and affectionate with people that he knows but tends to be aloof with strangers. He has already gained some weight but he has a more weight and muscle to gain.

Unfortunately, Gage is not good with other dogs and must find a home where he can be the one and only pet. He has been around some livestock in his previous home and according to his previous owner, he did well. He must go to an adult home with LGD experience and a home where there aren’t too many people coming and going frequently.

If you are looking for a handsome laid back dog to bond closely with, this is the dog for you!