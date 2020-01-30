Jet Pet- Logan



Erie Human Society- Stunning and sweet. Logan is an adult neutered male Australian Cattle Dog mix.

He is about 6-years-old and weighs about 60 pounds. Logan was surrendered to the shelter because he was no longer getting along with the other dogs in his home. As a result, he is looking for a loving new family and place to call home.

He loves people and is very affectionate, but he would do best in a home without other dogs.

Logan is well mannered on a leash and already knows basic commands. He also loves to play fetch and can’t get enough of his tennis ball.

He is house trained and loves treats. He would benefit from daily walks and playtime, but also likes to relax.

Logan is as charming as he is handsome, but tends to be shy around new people. If you are looking for an awesome dog to complete your family, come spend some time with Logan.

–Adoption fee: $180–



**Special Needs** Logan has had one known seizure since coming into our care. He will need to be monitored for future seizures once in a new home.