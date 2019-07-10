Jet Pet- Nash

Unique and Stunning! Gage is an adult neutered male livestock guardian breed. He is believed to be an Anatolian Shepherd mix. He is about 2-years-old and weighs about 90 pounds.

He was surrendered to the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania because his family was unable to care for him properly. He was being kept in unsanitary conditions and living outdoors. He is now learning what life is like indoors but is still adjusting.