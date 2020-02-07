Jet Pet- Onyx

Adorable and sweet! Onyx is a young adult spayed female Pit Bull mix.

She is about 1-years-old and weighs about 45 pounds. Onyx was signed over to the shelter because her family didn’t want her anymore. As a result, she is hoping to find a loving new family to call her own.

She loves people and gets along well with most dogs. She loves to play and her favorite thing is squeaky toys.

Onyx loves going for walks but could use some work on her leash manners. She would do best in an active home that can provide daily exercise, as well as, consistent training to help improve her manners.

If you are looking for a lovable dog with the cutest bat-ears ever, come spend some time with Onyx!