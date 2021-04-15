Category:

Sales



Position/Title:

Account Executive



Details:

WJET-TV & YourErie.com is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic Sales Consultant to join our team. Strong candidate will possess impeccable presentation skills and a drive to win. Focus will be on developing new local direct business through the convergence of TV & Digital-based media. Marketing degree and/or media sales experience a plus.



Apply in Career section at Nexstar.tv Req. #9003



EOE



Vacancy Type:

Full Time



Date Posted:

4/15/2021



Closing Date:

5/15/2021



City:

Erie – 16509



State:

Pennsylvania



Experience:

Marketing degree and/or media sales experience a plus.



Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience. Minimum one year’s experience in sales, preferably in the media field. Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record. Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them. Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.



Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Sales Account Executive must be able to sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Sales Account Executive must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment or items weighing up to 25 pounds.



Additional Information:

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC. Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.



EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled



Contact: Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar



Apply Online URL: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Acount-Executive_REQ-9003



Job Req #: 9003