Account Executive

JET 24 is looking to hire an experienced Sales Account Executive.

The Sales Account Executive generates advertising revenue by calling on established agencies, cold-calling new prospects and convincing potential clients of the merits of television advertising.

  • Implements strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals.
  • Establishes credible relationships with local business community.
  • Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients.
  • Maintains assigned accounts and develops new accounts.
  • Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients.
  • Explains to customers how specific types of advertising will help promote their products or services in the most effective way possible.
  • Provides clients with information regarding rates for advertising placement in all media.
  • Develops advertising schedules with clients and station personnel responsible for placing advertising into station media.
  • Works with clients and station personnel to develop advertisements.
  • Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
  • Minimum one year’s experience in sales, preferably in the media field.
  • Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.
  • Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them.
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Account-Executive_REQ-9003

