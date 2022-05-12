Category:

Sales



Account Executive



WFXP-TV & YourErie.com is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic Sales Consultant to join our team. Strong candidate will possess impeccable presentation skills and a drive to win. Focus will be on developing new local direct business through the convergence of TV & Digital-based media. Marketing degree and/or media sales experience a plus.

Apply in Career section at Nexstar.tv Req. 4970

EOE

Full Time



5/12/2022



6/12/2022



Erie – 16509



Pennsylvania



http://YourErie.com

Marketing degree and/or media sales experience a plus.

Requirements & Skills:

• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

• Minimum one year’s experience in sales, preferably in the media field.

• Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

• Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them.

• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.



Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Sales Account Executive must be able to sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Sales Account Executive must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment or items weighing up to 25 pounds.



Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC. Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar