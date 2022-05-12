Category:
Sales
Position/Title:
Account Executive
Details:
WFXP-TV & YourErie.com is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic Sales Consultant to join our team. Strong candidate will possess impeccable presentation skills and a drive to win. Focus will be on developing new local direct business through the convergence of TV & Digital-based media. Marketing degree and/or media sales experience a plus.
Apply in Career section at Nexstar.tv Req. 4970
EOE
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
5/12/2022
Closing Date:
6/12/2022
City:
Erie – 16509
State:
Pennsylvania
URL:
http://YourErie.com
Experience:
Marketing degree and/or media sales experience a plus.
Requirements:
Requirements & Skills:
• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
• Minimum one year’s experience in sales, preferably in the media field.
• Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.
• Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them.
• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
Physical Demands & Work Environment:
The Sales Account Executive must be able to sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Sales Account Executive must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment or items weighing up to 25 pounds.
Additional Information:
Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC. Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.
EEO Statement:
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled
Apply Online:
https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar