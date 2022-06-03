Category:

Sales



Position/Title:

Account Executive



Details:

It is fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing! WFXP-TV (FOX) and Yourerie.com in Erie, Pa is looking for an Account Executive to join our FOX team! We are looking for passionate, motivated, goal-oriented individuals with positive work ethic and the desire to WIN and EXCEL to start now!

This is a fast-paced highly competitive sales environment with unlimited income potential. We are looking for a highly motivated entry level Account Executive who is successful in generating advertising revenue by strategically prospecting, calling on new business opportunities and convincing potential clients of the value of television and digital advertising.

Apply in Career section at Nexstar.tv Req. 4970

EOE



Vacancy Type:

Full Time



Date Posted:

5/12/2022



Closing Date:

6/30/2022



City:

Erie – 16509



State:

Pennsylvania



URL:

http://YourErie.com

Experience:

• Implements strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals.

• Establishes credible relationships with local business community.

• Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients.

• Maintains assigned accounts and develops new accounts.

• Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients.

• Explains to customers how specific types of advertising will help promote their products or services in the most effective way possible.

• Provides clients with information regarding rates for advertising placement in all media.

• Develops advertising schedules with clients and station personnel responsible for placing advertising into station media.

• Works with clients and station personnel to develop advertisements.

• Performs other duties as assigned.



Requirements & Skills:

• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

• Minimum one year’s experience in sales, preferably in the media field.

• Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

• Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them.

• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.



Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Account Executive must be able to sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Account Executive must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment or items weighing up to 25 pounds.



Additional Information:

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC. Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.

EEO Statement:

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled



Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

