Account Executive III, Sales

JET 24 is looking to hire a Sales Account Executive.
The Sales Account Executive generates advertising revenue by calling on established agencies, cold-calling new prospects and convincing potential clients of the merits of television advertising.
- Implements strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals.
- Establishes credible relationships with local business community.
- Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients.
- Maintains assigned accounts and develops new accounts.
- Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients.
- Explains to customers how specific types of advertising will help promote their products or services in the most effective way possible.
- Provides clients with information regarding rates for advertising placement in all media.
- Develops advertising schedules with clients and station personnel responsible for placing advertising into station media.
- Works with clients and station personnel to develop advertisements.
- Performs other duties as assigned.
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
- Minimum one year’s experience in sales, preferably in the media field.
- Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.
- Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them.
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
Apply online here https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Account-Executive_REQ-9110