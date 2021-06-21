Account Executive III, Sales

JET 24 is looking to hire a Sales Account Executive.

The Sales Account Executive generates advertising revenue by calling on established agencies, cold-calling new prospects and convincing potential clients of the merits of television advertising.

Implements strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals.

Establishes credible relationships with local business community.

Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients.

Maintains assigned accounts and develops new accounts.

Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients.

Explains to customers how specific types of advertising will help promote their products or services in the most effective way possible.

Provides clients with information regarding rates for advertising placement in all media.

Develops advertising schedules with clients and station personnel responsible for placing advertising into station media.

Works with clients and station personnel to develop advertisements.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Minimum one year’s experience in sales, preferably in the media field.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Apply online here https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Account-Executive_REQ-9110