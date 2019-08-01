

Category: Sales

Position/Title: Account Executive

Details: WJET-TV & YourErie.com is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic Sales Consultant to join our team. Strong candidate will possess impeccable presentation skills and a drive to win. Focus will be on developing new local direct business through the convergence of TV & Digital-based media. Marketing degree and/or media sales experience a plus.



Position/Title: Account Executive

Details: WJET-TV & YourErie.com is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic Sales Consultant to join our team. Strong candidate will possess impeccable presentation skills and a drive to win. Focus will be on developing new local direct business through the convergence of TV & Digital-based media. Marketing degree and/or media sales experience a plus.

Apply in Career section at Nexstar.tv Req.

4779

EOE

Vacancy Type: Full Time

Date Posted: 4/3/2019

Closing Date: 8/31/2019

City: Erie – 16509

State: Pennsylvania

Experience: Marketing degree and/or media sales experience a plus.





Requirements & Skills:

• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

• Minimum one year’s experience in sales, preferably in the media field.

• Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

• Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them.

• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Sales Account Executive must be able to sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Sales Account Executive must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment or items weighing up to 25 pounds.



Additional Information:

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC. Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

Contact: Apply online at: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com

Apply Online URL:

https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com/jobs/4779/account-executive-iii%2c-sales/job

Job Req #:

4779