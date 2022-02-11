The Administrative Assistant will plan, direct, coordinate or liaise one or more administrative services of the business unit, such as records and information management, reports and accounts payable, payroll, facilities planning and maintenance, operations, human resources, assisting GM and RVP and other office support services. This position reports directly to the VP/GM.

Maintain employee personnel/HR files

Administer employment processes: benefits, onboarding/orientation, leave benefits, employee verifications and management of payroll

Maintain EEO compliance reports

Manage worker’s comp and auto insurance claims

Prepare and submit monthly operational reports such as station corporate credit card

Distribute monthly financial reports

Handle all aspects of accounts payable

Liaise with Sr. Leadership, Corporate staff

Discreet nature with access to critical private information is necessary

Effective employee communication skills

Organize and direct station employee events

Manage all employee/vendor/trade contracts

Oversee station fleet and employee gas cards

Attend/contribute to weekly department head meetings

Buy/stock station supplies

Other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree, plus 3-5 years in Human Resources, Business Administrator, or Office Manager Capacity is preferred

Licensed notary certification is a plus.

Interpersonal savvy – relates well with all people

Builds rapport and effective relations and uses diplomacy and tact. Confidentiality is crucial

Approachability – is easy to approach and talk to; is a good listener

Action Oriented – enjoys working hard, and is action oriented

Problem solving & decision making – uses logic and methods to solve difficult problems, finds sources for input, makes good decisions based upon a mixture of analysis, wisdom, experience, and judgement

Planning/organizing – prioritizes and plans work activities, uses time efficiently and develops realistic action plans

Developing self & others – confident and assertive when providing coaching, guidance or direction

Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Administrative-Assistant_REQ-15740