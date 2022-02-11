The Administrative Assistant will plan, direct, coordinate or liaise one or more administrative services of the business unit, such as records and information management, reports and accounts payable, payroll, facilities planning and maintenance, operations, human resources, assisting GM and RVP and other office support services. This position reports directly to the VP/GM.
- Maintain employee personnel/HR files
- Administer employment processes: benefits, onboarding/orientation, leave benefits, employee verifications and management of payroll
- Maintain EEO compliance reports
- Manage worker’s comp and auto insurance claims
- Prepare and submit monthly operational reports such as station corporate credit card
- Distribute monthly financial reports
- Handle all aspects of accounts payable
- Liaise with Sr. Leadership, Corporate staff
- Discreet nature with access to critical private information is necessary
- Effective employee communication skills
- Organize and direct station employee events
- Manage all employee/vendor/trade contracts
- Oversee station fleet and employee gas cards
- Attend/contribute to weekly department head meetings
- Buy/stock station supplies
- Other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree, plus 3-5 years in Human Resources, Business Administrator, or Office Manager Capacity is preferred
- Licensed notary certification is a plus.
- Interpersonal savvy – relates well with all people
- Builds rapport and effective relations and uses diplomacy and tact. Confidentiality is crucial
- Approachability – is easy to approach and talk to; is a good listener
- Action Oriented – enjoys working hard, and is action oriented
- Problem solving & decision making – uses logic and methods to solve difficult problems, finds sources for input, makes good decisions based upon a mixture of analysis, wisdom, experience, and judgement
- Planning/organizing – prioritizes and plans work activities, uses time efficiently and develops realistic action plans
- Developing self & others – confident and assertive when providing coaching, guidance or direction
Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Administrative-Assistant_REQ-15740