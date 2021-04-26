Assistant I, Production

The Production Assistant is responsible for various television production duties required to record scenes for live and recorded broadcasts.

Adjusts positions and controls of cameras as requested by the director

Operates studio cameras during live broadcasts

Confers with directors and other crew members to discuss sequences and camera movements

Performs light housekeeping duties to prep sets for broadcast

Checks and replaces batteries in studio headsets and microphones as necessary

Places and removes teleprompter pedal and cables as needed before and after newscasts

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Punctuality

Ability to take direction

Reliable transportation

Regularly scheduled shifts for first position – hiring immediately – would be Tuesday-Friday, 4:15-6:45 and 9:15-11:45.

**Training period will include additional hours until proficiency is achieved (usually takes 2 weeks)**

Will occasionally be asked to cover other shifts

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Production Assistant must be able to stand, sit, reach, use electronic mail, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, and make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Production Assistant must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions. Must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 20 pounds.