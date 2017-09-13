CHIEF ENGINEER

Position Summary:

The Chief Engineer oversees the day to day operations of the Engineering Department and is responsible for the maintenance of all broadcast technology and equipment at the station.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

• Manages all aspects of the Engineering Department.

• Plans and manages staffing, training, and performance evaluations for the Engineering Department.

• Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees.

• Maintains all broadcast technology and equipment for the station.

• Ensures station compliance with FCC rules and regulations, as well as all local, state and federal regulations applicable to the station.

• Works with corporate leadership to develop and implement new technologies and technical infrastructure for the station.

• Manages the information technology staff and system.

• Assigns projects to staff and verifies that deadlines are being met.

• Works with corporate leadership to manage engineering and technology capital projects to the established budgets.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

• Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

• Fluency in English.

• Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

• Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

• Minimum five years’ experience with digital electronics systems in a television broadcasting environment, with at least three year’s experience in a leadership role.

• Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance.

• Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them.

• Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

• Strong PC/MS Office experience.

• Experience with fiber connectivity, production setups, A/V routing and patching, audio equipment, graphics systems and editing systems.

• Experience with digital transmitters, microwave equipment, and other broadcast-related equipment.

• Significant experience evaluating, selecting, installing, servicing and maintaining broadcasting industry equipment and information technology systems.

• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Chief Engineer must be able to stand, sit, reach, climb, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Chief Engineer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

EOE.