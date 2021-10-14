Jet 24/Fox 66/YourErie.com is in need of a full time Commercial Producer.

This is a Full-time union position, hours are most often 8:30a-5:30p, but position will require some schedule flexibility with notice

1. Help conceptualize commercial and promotional spots

2. Light shots

3. Shoot video

4. Edit video

5. Create and manipulate graphics

AE proficiency mandatory. FCP, Premiere and Photoshop strongly preferred.

Apply in Career section at Nexstar.tv

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Commercial-Producer_REQ-13150