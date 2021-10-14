Commercial Producer

Jobs
Posted: / Updated:

Jet 24/Fox 66/YourErie.com is in need of a full time Commercial Producer.

This is a Full-time union position, hours are most often 8:30a-5:30p, but position will require some schedule flexibility with notice

1. Help conceptualize commercial and promotional spots

2. Light shots

3. Shoot video

4. Edit video

5. Create and manipulate graphics

AE proficiency mandatory.  FCP, Premiere and Photoshop strongly preferred.

Apply in Career section at Nexstar.tv

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Commercial-Producer_REQ-13150

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News