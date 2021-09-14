Creative Services Director

Jobs
Posted: / Updated:

Do you want to be part of a transformational team with Erie’s #1 news station? 

We are looking for a Creative Services Director to develop and lead the overall marketing and promotional strategy of JET24/FOX66/YourErie.com. 

Experience with project management, creative script writing, field and studio production, lighting and non-linear editing experience is a must. For consideration, you must provide an online link to your recent video production work samples.

  • Provides leadership for the creative services team, which includes promotions/commercial production team
  • Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, training, promotion and termination of employees
  • Develops and executes promotions strategies to enhance station image and branding   
  • Manages and leads the department to create new and profitable events
  • Works collaboratively with sales, clients and promotions team to develop creative messaging that delivers results
  • Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures
  • Creatively writes, shoots, and edits content to tell compelling stories
  • Manages video equipment and software needs
  • Shoots ad scripts both short and long form spots from concept to completion
  • Performs other duties, as directed by management

Requirements & Skills:

  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Minimum 3 – 5 years commercial production experience, preferably at a local television station or advertising agency and a college degree in video production, marketing, or related field preferred
  • Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them
  • Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats
  • Knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and proper lighting techniques
  • Software skills required include Adobe CC Suite production package including Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Audition and Media Encoder
  • Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments, and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment
  • Organize and archive all completed commercial productions and assets
  • Must have a valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

Apply online here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News