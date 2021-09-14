Do you want to be part of a transformational team with Erie’s #1 news station?
We are looking for a Creative Services Director to develop and lead the overall marketing and promotional strategy of JET24/FOX66/YourErie.com.
Experience with project management, creative script writing, field and studio production, lighting and non-linear editing experience is a must. For consideration, you must provide an online link to your recent video production work samples.
- Provides leadership for the creative services team, which includes promotions/commercial production team
- Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, training, promotion and termination of employees
- Develops and executes promotions strategies to enhance station image and branding
- Manages and leads the department to create new and profitable events
- Works collaboratively with sales, clients and promotions team to develop creative messaging that delivers results
- Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures
- Creatively writes, shoots, and edits content to tell compelling stories
- Manages video equipment and software needs
- Shoots ad scripts both short and long form spots from concept to completion
- Performs other duties, as directed by management
Requirements & Skills:
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum 3 – 5 years commercial production experience, preferably at a local television station or advertising agency and a college degree in video production, marketing, or related field preferred
- Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them
- Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats
- Knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and proper lighting techniques
- Software skills required include Adobe CC Suite production package including Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Audition and Media Encoder
- Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments, and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment
- Organize and archive all completed commercial productions and assets
- Must have a valid driver’s license with a good driving record.
Apply online here