We are looking for a Creative Services Director to develop and lead the overall marketing and promotional strategy of JET24/FOX66/YourErie.com.

Experience with project management, creative script writing, field and studio production, lighting and non-linear editing experience is a must. For consideration, you must provide an online link to your recent video production work samples.

Provides leadership for the creative services team, which includes promotions/commercial production team

Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, training, promotion and termination of employees

Develops and executes promotions strategies to enhance station image and branding

Manages and leads the department to create new and profitable events

Works collaboratively with sales, clients and promotions team to develop creative messaging that delivers results

Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures

Creatively writes, shoots, and edits content to tell compelling stories

Manages video equipment and software needs

Shoots ad scripts both short and long form spots from concept to completion

Performs other duties, as directed by management

Requirements & Skills:

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum 3 – 5 years commercial production experience, preferably at a local television station or advertising agency and a college degree in video production, marketing, or related field preferred

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them

Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats

Knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and proper lighting techniques

Software skills required include Adobe CC Suite production package including Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Audition and Media Encoder

Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments, and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment

Organize and archive all completed commercial productions and assets

Must have a valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

