Digital Content Manager

Requirements: Adheres to the YourErie.com/JET 24/FOX 66 digital-first newsroom strategy. Expert understanding of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. Creates fast paced videos that engage the viewer. Helps produce daily digital newscasts to air on YourErie.com. Produces live events from sports to news to political programs. Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines. Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly. Will research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information. Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions. Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts. Shoots and edits content for all platforms. Produces and reports for all platforms. Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality. Writes stories for the web and other Digital Platforms. Performs other duties as assigned.