News
Digital Content Manager
|Details: It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing! YourErie.com/JET 24/FOX 66 in Erie, PA is hiring a Digital Content Manager. The Digital Content Manager creates and manages multimedia stories for online news platforms and associated social media. The ideal candidate would be able to assist with mobile content gathering, video editing, web posting, and producing live digital programming. The ideal candidate will have solid news judgment, be able to multi-task and work in a high-stress, fast-paced environment. This is a great job for a go-getter looking to break into television news. Join our growing digital team as we lead newsgathering into the future.
Full Time
1/6/2020
2/6/2020
Pennsylvania
The Ideal candidate would:
- Have understanding of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.
- Experience editing content for all platforms.
- Journalistic integrity and production quality.
- Experience with video editing, web posting, and producing live digital programming.
|Requirements: Adheres to the YourErie.com/JET 24/FOX 66 digital-first newsroom strategy. Expert understanding of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. Creates fast paced videos that engage the viewer. Helps produce daily digital newscasts to air on YourErie.com. Produces live events from sports to news to political programs. Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines. Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly. Will research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information. Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions. Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts. Shoots and edits content for all platforms. Produces and reports for all platforms. Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality. Writes stories for the web and other Digital Platforms. Performs other duties as assigned.
Must be willing and able to work any and all shifts, including nights and weekends.
Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar
https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Digital-Content-Manager_REQ-1841
1841