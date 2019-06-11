YourErie.com, powered by JET 24 and FOX 66, is seeking a Digital Multimedia Journalist to focus exclusively on reporting for our local digital platforms.

The Digital MMJ should be passionate about local news, innovative, focused on the mobile user, confident on camera, and full of creativity and initiative. The ideal candidate will be a self-starting journalist that is well-versed in video journalism and web content creation and publishing using an ever-evolving set of multimedia tools and platforms. This position will gather and present live and recorded video segments, online, on mobile, and on social media. These segments will be original stories that break news, dig deeper into details of breaking stories, and uncover and discover enterprise topics exclusive to our digital platform. He or she will have a strong understanding of how to effectively use social media to publicize stories and to connect with the audience.

To learn more and apply go to: Nexstar.tv/careers