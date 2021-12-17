The Digital Reporter should be a skilled writer who can craft headlines and content that provide value to the audience and driver user engagement. The reporter will use data to make decisions about audience interest trends. The reporter will be able to reach out to contacts, source the web and find information on social media to build stories that will be high performing across multiple websites. While the reporter will largely work from a single space, the ability to take photos and create video is a plus. A strong knowledge of social media platforms is expected.

Report news quickly and accurately

Be able to craft original content that stands out from competition

Collaborate with local and regional staff to find angles that resonate in the community

Find ways to share reporting responsibilities across markets and topics as needed

Understand types of stories that drive traffic on the web

Work with management to deliver a content mix that reflects the needs of our audience

Develop expertise and sources in key audience interest areas

Shoot photos and video as needed to tell stories in multiple ways

Utilize social media for reporting and story promotion

Ability to perform other digital duties as needed

Skill/ Experience Requirements

2 years of experience creating content for the web preferred

Enjoys working in teams and is a strong communicator

Ability to quickly learn new things and adapt to change

Thrives under pressure and able to meet deadlines

Self-motivated and competitive

Comfortable setting up and executing interviews with local sources

Ability to be fast and first at breaking news on the web

Able to deliver multiple stories for the web each day on a wide range of topics

Familiar with contact information for various agencies to obtain information as quickly as possible.

Understand social media’s importance in reporting stories and delivering traffic

Some schedule flexibility (nights, weekends)

Regularly meets measurements of success

Proficiency in MS Office a must; HTML, CSS and Photoshop experience a plus

Education Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree

Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Digital-Reporter_REQ-8473