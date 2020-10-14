It’s fun to work for a company where people truly believe in what they are doing.
The News Reporter collects, analyzes and presents facts about newsworthy events by interview, investigation, or observation for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.
The primary duties of the Digital Reporter includes the following:
- Reports news stories for broadcasts while describing the background and details of events.
- Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about the stories.
- Review copies and correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation while following the prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines.
- Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details.
- Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format while organizing material accordingly.
- Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information.
- Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions.
- Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community.
- Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas.
- Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions.
- Checks references materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts.
- Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements.
- Shoots and edits news events and news reports.
- Produces and presents reports for all platforms.
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
- Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms.
- Interacts with viewers/users on Social Media sites.
- Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.
Vacancy Type: Full Time
Date Posted: 10/14/2020
Closing Date: 11/14/2020
State: Pennsylvania
Experience: Minimum two years experience in news reporting (More or less depending on market size)
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
- Fluency in English.
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
- Superior on-air presence.
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines, and other office equipment.
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Valid drivers license with a good driving record.
- Flexibility to work any shift.
Apply online here.