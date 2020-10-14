It’s fun to work for a company where people truly believe in what they are doing.

The News Reporter collects, analyzes and presents facts about newsworthy events by interview, investigation, or observation for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

The primary duties of the Digital Reporter includes the following:

Reports news stories for broadcasts while describing the background and details of events.

Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about the stories.

Review copies and correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation while following the prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines.

Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details.

Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format while organizing material accordingly.

Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information.

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions.

Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community.

Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas.

Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions.

Checks references materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts.

Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements.

Shoots and edits news events and news reports.

Produces and presents reports for all platforms.

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms.

Interacts with viewers/users on Social Media sites.

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.

Vacancy Type: Full Time

Date Posted: 10/14/2020

Closing Date: 11/14/2020

State: Pennsylvania

URL: http://www.yourerie.com

Experience: Minimum two years experience in news reporting (More or less depending on market size)

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Superior on-air presence.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines, and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Valid drivers license with a good driving record.

Flexibility to work any shift.

If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us!

Apply online here.