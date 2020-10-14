Digital Reporter

The News Reporter collects, analyzes and presents facts about newsworthy events by interview, investigation, or observation for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

The primary duties of the Digital Reporter includes the following:

  • Reports news stories for broadcasts while describing the background and details of events.
  • Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about the stories.
  • Review copies and correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation while following the prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines.
  • Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details.
  • Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format while organizing material accordingly.
  • Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information.
  • Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions.
  • Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community.
  • Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas.
  • Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions.
  • Checks references materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts.
  • Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements.
  • Shoots and edits news events and news reports.
  • Produces and presents reports for all platforms.
  • Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
  • Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms.
  • Interacts with viewers/users on Social Media sites.
  • Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.

Vacancy Type: Full Time

Date Posted: 10/14/2020

Closing Date: 11/14/2020

State: Pennsylvania

URL: http://www.yourerie.com

Experience: Minimum two years experience in news reporting (More or less depending on market size)

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
  • Fluency in English.
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
  • Superior on-air presence.
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines, and other office equipment.
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
  • Valid drivers license with a good driving record.
  • Flexibility to work any shift.

