Job Title: Director, Newscast

Education: High School

Career Level: Experienced (Non-Manager)

Location: Nexstar – WJET – Erie, PA 16509 US (Primary)

Category: Production Operations

Job Type: Full-time

Job Description:

WJET-TV, the Nexstar ABC affiliate in Erie, PA, is seeking a Full Time Newscast Director for our complex, fast-paced live newscasts.

Duties:

Switches video sources, performs live digital effects and transitions, inserts pre-recorded material, graphics and titles into live and recorded news products in coordination with news producer and rolls commercial breaks during news. Ensures all equipment and facilities are ready before the recording session or live broadcast begins. Leads production team by directing studio camera operators into position and cuing cg operator and audio board operators. Provides training to more inexperienced members of the technical crew when needed.

TD must operate and maintain working knowledge of production equipment such as video switcher, character generator, cameras, audio board, computers, and various automation systems, prioritize production workload based on communication from Creative Services Director, review final on-air product to assure high quality, notify producers of any potential problems, develop and document production control room procedures, communicate issues in a daily written report, troubleshoot technical problems, perform non-linear editing during non-news time and perform other duties as assigned.



Qualifications:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required.



Education, Experience and Skills:

A Bachelor’s degree in communications or other related field is preferred or equivalent education/training/directing experience is required

Ross, Expression, BlackStorm and/or Carbonite experience extremely helpful

Final Cut Pro experience preferred

Minimum of 1 year Technical Directing experience strongly preferred

Must work well under pressure

Strong people skills are required

Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills

Must be detailed oriented and maintain high levels of quality control for taped elements during production

Must have the abilities to manage multiple tasks to meet deadlines

Primary work hours are 3p-midnight, Wednesday-Friday with (1) 1 hour break/day and 3:45p-11:45p Saturday and Sunday, but may vary on occasion

Full Time and Non-exempt (eligible for over time). Weekend duties are primarily Directing. Weeknight hours are primarily Production and may involve posting content to YourErie.com.

Position reports to Creative Services Director

Applicants MUST APPLY ONLINE at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

Equal Opportunity Employer. Pre-employment background screen required.