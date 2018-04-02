Integrated Digital Specialist
Education Bachelor’s Degree
Career Level Experienced (Non-Manager)
Location Nexstar – WJET – Erie, PA 16509 US (Primary)
Category Sales
Job Type Full-time
Job Description
As a member of the Nexstar digital sales team, the Integrated Digital Specialist is responsible for generating and growing digital marketing service revenue for the company. The IDS will be the market’s subject matter expert on digital services and will work, both independently and in conjunction with the Nexstar sales team, to achieve budgeted revenue goals in the digital marketing services area. The Integrated Digital Specialist will achieve this by professionally and effectively selling Nexstar’s digital products and inventories (including but not limited to targeted video, digital audience and reach extensions, SEO/SEM, and sponsorships) with the intent to advance client objectives.
Responsibilities
- Digital marketing services sales lead and subject matter expert in your market
- Develop and execute go-to-market sales strategies and tactics that result in exceeding personal and company revenue targets
- Establish, maintain and grow meaningful client relationships
- Generate new digital marketing services business and grow business from existing clients
- Be an effective educator and ambassador both internally and externally on the benefits of digital marketing for clients
- Meaningful contributor in sales meetings on digital marketing topics (ex. best practice sharing, industry trends)
- Be an effective partner with the market’s sales team in generating synergy revenue
- Effective closer
- Consistently communicate with clients
- Effective in “four-legged” call situations
Requirements:
Education: BA or BS in Business, Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred
Experience:
- 1+ years of digital marketing or media sales preferred
- Significant knowledge of the local digital marketing services product offering and it’s effective use for clients
- Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who is able to work effectively both independently and collaborating in a team environment
- Effective communication and client presentation skills
- Ability to interact with high-level decision makers
- Ability to execute in an organization through collaboration and consultative process
- Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail
- Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals
- Up to date on latest trends in digital marketing service industry
- Resourceful, self-motivated and a skillful multi-tasker
- Ability to manage account receivables for your book of business
- Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint and ability to become proficient on in-house sales system
Apply Online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar
EOE.