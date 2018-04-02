Integrated Digital Specialist

Education Bachelor’s Degree

Career Level Experienced (Non-Manager)

Location Nexstar – WJET – Erie, PA 16509 US (Primary)

Category Sales

Job Type Full-time

Job Description

As a member of the Nexstar digital sales team, the Integrated Digital Specialist is responsible for generating and growing digital marketing service revenue for the company. The IDS will be the market’s subject matter expert on digital services and will work, both independently and in conjunction with the Nexstar sales team, to achieve budgeted revenue goals in the digital marketing services area. The Integrated Digital Specialist will achieve this by professionally and effectively selling Nexstar’s digital products and inventories (including but not limited to targeted video, digital audience and reach extensions, SEO/SEM, and sponsorships) with the intent to advance client objectives.

Responsibilities

Digital marketing services sales lead and subject matter expert in your market

Develop and execute go-to-market sales strategies and tactics that result in exceeding personal and company revenue targets

Establish, maintain and grow meaningful client relationships

Generate new digital marketing services business and grow business from existing clients

Be an effective educator and ambassador both internally and externally on the benefits of digital marketing for clients

Meaningful contributor in sales meetings on digital marketing topics (ex. best practice sharing, industry trends)

Be an effective partner with the market’s sales team in generating synergy revenue

Effective closer

Consistently communicate with clients

Effective in “four-legged” call situations

Requirements:

Education: BA or BS in Business, Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred

Experience:

1+ years of digital marketing or media sales preferred

Significant knowledge of the local digital marketing services product offering and it’s effective use for clients

Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who is able to work effectively both independently and collaborating in a team environment

Effective communication and client presentation skills

Ability to interact with high-level decision makers

Ability to execute in an organization through collaboration and consultative process

Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals

Up to date on latest trends in digital marketing service industry

Resourceful, self-motivated and a skillful multi-tasker

Ability to manage account receivables for your book of business

Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint and ability to become proficient on in-house sales system

Apply Online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

EOE.